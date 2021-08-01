Melvin Kingsley was a U.S. Army medic and served in Korea and Alaska from 1948-1951. He was presented a Quilt of Valor made by Ripple River Quilt Guild, and Melvin was presented with it on Memorial Day. He was draped by his wife, Marlis.
Mark Bentley served in the U.S. Army from 1980-1984. He said it was a great experience and was happy to serve his country. He received a Quilt of Valor made by the Ripple River Quilt Guild.
