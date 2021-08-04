Pictured from left are Budwin Lehti, who served in the U.S. Air Force; Bob Schultz, an Army veteran; and Pastor John Thomson, Marine Corps. The quilts were awarded by Bunny Hanson of the Ripple River Quilt Guild for Quilts of Valor.
Five Dawson brothers all served in the military. Pictured are Tom; a picture of brother Jim who died held by sister Sherrill; John; Mike; and Bill. The quilts were made by Peggy Dawson and presented by the Ripple River Quilt Guild.
Eva Cleator, 100 years old, recently received a Quilt of Valor from the Ripple River Quilt Guild. Eva was a Marine in World War II. Pictured with Eva is her son, Gerald, who was an Army Ranger.
