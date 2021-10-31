State social service association recognizes Shirley Scharrer

The Minnesota Social Service Association Region 3 Chapter recognized Shirley Scharrer as its 2021 Outstanding Retiree award recipient. This award honors retirees from the health and human service field who have made lasting contributions to their profession and the people they serve.
Scharrer has had a long and varied career in the human services field. She is registered nurse and has worked in a psychiatric ward with people who have a history of violent sexual offenses. She also worked as a mortician and for years at Oakridge Homes, a program that supports people with developmental delays and mental illnesses. Scharrer’s colleagues have described her as “unflappable.”
Scharrer continues to serve her community well past the time many would have stopped; age does not seem to be a factor where Scharrer is concerned. She acts as a guardian for many people through the guardianship stipend program at Aitkin County Health and Human Services. Scharrer has taken a personal interest in every single case and has made an incredible difference by supporting her clients, treating them with respect, and being a fierce advocate. Throughout her career, she has built a legacy of kindness and compassion.
