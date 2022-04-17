Nominated by the Aitkin Women of Today, and receiving an award was Owen Miller, Aitkin.
“Owen strives to be a good example and a leader in his community,” the group said. “He brings a high level of integrity and leadership to each organization and activity he becomes involved with. “
As a successful three-sport athlete in a small town, Miller has many younger kids who look to him as a role model. He does his best to be an example to them whether on or off the playing field including serving in his community in several ways. Miller has volunteered with local food shelves both at his church and in the community. He organized donations and delivered them to families in need.
He also volunteered for two years with the Safety Town program where he facilitated participation in activities. He especially noted helping out a camper with separation issues. One of his personal highlights in high school was mentoring at-risk middle school students through the Peer Leader Program where he committed to abstaining from drinking alcohol or using tobacco products while playing sports.
“Miller is also a wonderful role model for academic achievement and working hard as a student,” AWT said. He is an EXCEL award winner and a two-year member of the National Honor Society having achieved the honor roll throughout middle school and high school. Miller was active in the AHS chapter of the Business Professionals of America, specifically working with the video production team where they were awarded first place in regionals, first place in state, and were a national entrant for the COVID-19 podcast they developed.
His high school science teacher said, “Owen has demonstrated tremendous effort and growth and has always brought great energy to class. He has that combination of a positive attitude and the belief that he can always improve, that’s rare in a high school student, but so essential to the learning process.”
In choosing Miller for recognition, his nominating chapter noted his exemplary resume of athletic achievement and academic accomplishment. Owen has won several awards for his participation in his high school sports teams. He also was in a leadership role in some capacity on all of the sports teams he participated in.
However, according to AWT, it is his contribution of time and skills to many charities and benefit activities that make Miller a fine example of a genuine community contributor. “He has meshed his passion for sports with his desire to make a difference and it is truly noteworthy,” the group said. “For the last three years, Owen has worked with the Lift-A Thon fundraiser in the community that raised $40,000 for their local veterans. Additionally, Miller has volunteered with multiple sport camps and clinics in his community for many years. He used these opportunities to reach out to youth and influence them in positive ways while working with Little League baseball, youth football, and hockey. Owen sees leadership not just as a position, but as a responsibility to be a good example for others. He works to instill the values of hard work, integrity, and compassion in the kids that he works with. He believes that this is how he can make a difference in their lives every chance that he gets.”
The Outstanding Young Adult Award has been presented by the Minnesota Women of Today since 1974. It is a scholarship project designed to recognize young adults who show excellence in leadership abilities and involvement in community activities. Minnesota Women of Today honors Miller as a scholarship recipient.
