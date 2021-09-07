Alan Harold Cooper, 73, Aitkin, gained his wings Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.
He was born July 6, 1948 in Lake Andes, South Dakota to Harold and Verla (Narr) Cooper. Alan is a veteran of the United States Army. He was united in marriage to Elizabeth “Betty” Lindskoog on June 17, 1972. Alan fought hard for his country and worked even harder for his family. Alan loved spending time with his grandkids and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Karoly Bohm; brother, Lowell “Bud” Horton.
Alan is survived by his loving wife of almost 50 years, Betty Cooper, Aitkin; children: Jenny (Shane) Miles, Deerwood; Alan Cooper, Isle and Tammy (Jason) Hardy, Ironton; grandchildren: Emma, Abby, Alex, Savannah and Shi; one great-grandchild, Kennedy; other relatives and friends.
Private family services will be held. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.