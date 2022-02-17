Alanna "Mooka'amikee" Claire Hill

Alanna Claire Hill, Indian Name, Mook-Amikwe meaning Sunrise Woman, age 30, Circle Pines, joined our heavenly father on Saturday, January 22, 2022 after a year-long battle with cancer. Alanna was born in St. Paul on October 8, 1991 to Annamarie Hill and Anthony Raj. Alanna spent a lot of time in Aitkin with her Grandpa Simon, Grandma Claire, Uncle Rol, Auntie Kay and cousins Kylan and Kinzer Hill. Alanna loved the outdoors and hunting, highlighted by her harvesting her first turkey in the spring of 2021 with Uncle Rol. Alanna spent most of her teenage years in Forest Lake and it was that time she met her love of her life Matt Hafiz. Alanna and Matt had three beautiful children together, Tracen (10), Iliana (8) and Lenson (5). The family enjoyed spending days doing fun activities like going to the beach, the park, museums, festivals and on Sundays they could be found cheering on the Vikings with family and friends. Alanna worked tirelessly for her family and was studying to get her Bachelor's Degree and help her Native American Community. She had a generous heart for so many and a passion for those in need. She had a beautiful soul, was vivacious and charming. Alanna was reunited in heaven with her Grandpa Simon Hill, Grandpa Varad Raj, Grandma Marlene Swanson, father-in-law James Hafiz, and brother Anthony Raj. Alanna is survived by her parents Annamarie Hill and Tony Raj, long term partner Matt Hafiz, her three children Tracen, Iliana, and Lenson, Grandma Claire Hill, Aitkin, Aunt and Uncle Roland and Kay Hill, Aitkin, cousins Kylan, Madeline and Simon Hill, Grand Marais and cousins, Kinzer Hill and Kenzie Knapp, Aitkin. Alanna is also survived by many siblings, nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.
To plant a tree in memory of Alanna Hill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.