Alice Irene Hurd, 86, of Maple Plain, passed away Dec. 21, 2020, at Haven Homes Skilled Nursing Facility.
Born on April 1, 1934, in Rossburg, she was the daughter of John and Minnie (Mattson) Preston. She grew up in the Kimberly area and attended school in Kimberly and Aitkin.
She was united in marriage to Raymond Hurd on July 22, 1950. They lived in several locations within Aitkin County and raised their four children there. Alice worked as a home health aide for many years. She was also a member of the Methodist Church, the Lady’s Slipper Garden Club and the Lions Club of McGregor as well as the Moose Club of Aitkin. Alice was known as an excellent cook. When the family grew up, Alice and Ray wintered in Weslaco, Texas, for several years. Alice was well under 5-feet tall during her life and though she was small of stature, she was fiery of spirit.
Alice is survived by her daughter, Kathleen (Leonard) Berg, Maple Plain; her sons, Jere (Marilyn) Hurd, Hibbing and Roger (JoAnn) Hurd, Carlton; her grandchildren: Rachel Malec, Rebecca Berg, Sarah Wentz, Leah Burak, Jeremy, David, Steven and Kara Hurd, Jeanne Walker, Rachel Novacinski, Clinton, Lyle, Lynae and Preston Hurd; her great-grandchildren: Wyatt and Lauren Malec, Riley and Alex Gillespie, Kaitlyn and William Burak, Simon Hurd, Autumn Hurd, Charley Goines, Lola Bergan, Jameson Walker, Ruger and David Loons, Everett Hurd and Blake Hurd; great-great-grandchild, Kingsley Hurd and another due in May, 2021.
Preceding Alice in death were her husband, Raymond; son, John; her parents and her brother, William Preston.
The family wishes to especially thank the staff of Haven Homes for the wonderful care that Alice received while residing there. Due to Covid-19, a memorial will not be held at this time.