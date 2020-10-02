Alice Evangeline Jenkins, 79, Hill City, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at Grand Itasca Hospital, Grand Rapids.
She was born Oct. 31, 1940 in Park Rapids to Frank and Geneva (Tennis) Rugg. Alice was united in marriage to Morris Jenkins on Jan. 26, 1963 in Millbank, South Dakota. Alice was a member of Hill City United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, farming, sewing, quilting, fishing and traveling. Alice’s claim to fame was her homemade pickles. Alice loved spending time with her family and friends and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Morris; her parents; brothers: Robert, Edward, Charles, Wilton and Donald Lord.
Alice is survived by her children: Steve (Roxane) Jenkins, Hill City; Lauryl (William Leek) Torkelson, Ka’aawa, Oahu, Hawaii and Kathleen (Tim) Ryan, Aitkin; grandchildren: Michael (Lindsay Smith) Torkelson, Bethel, Alaska; Alan (Michelle) Torkelson, Shakopee; Jessica (David) Short, Anchorage, Alaska; Parker (Melissa) Torkelson, Nevis; Randi (Jordan) Morrow, Centennial, Colorado; Brian Jenkins, Grand Rapids; Sophia Jenkins, Hill City; Elizabeth Ryan, Aitkin and John Ryan, Aitkin; great grandchildren: Dominick Jenkins, Elliot Torkelson, Clayton Torkelson, Cora Torkelson, Logan Torkelson, Tucker Torkelson, Macy Short, Madeline Short and Finley Morris; sister-in-law, Donna Lord of Park Rapids; other relatives and friends.
Services will be Friday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m. at Hill City United Methodist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. The services for Alice will be held outdoors, so please dress accordingly. To leave an online condolence, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.