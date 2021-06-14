Allan Lee Anderson, 69, Aitkin, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021 at his home.
He was born Dec. 25, 1951 in St. Paul to Edmond “Buster” and Loretta (Jones) Anderson. Allan graduated from Central High School in Saint Paul. He was a member of the National Guard from 1970-1976. Allan was united in marriage to Pamela Ehrreich on Sept. 12, 1988 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Allan enjoyed hockey, skiing, golf, fishing and especially spending time with his family. Allan will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Allan was preceded in death by his parents.
Allan is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Anderson, Aitkin; three sons: Logan Anderson, Aitkin; Lucas Anderson, Crosby and Jagger Anderson, Aitkin; one grandchild, Skyler Anderson; sister, Denise (Mark) Anderson-Achartz, White Bear Lake; other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held Friday, June 18 from 3-5 p.m. at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home, Aitkin followed by a celebration of Allan’s Life from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Anderson residence, 36005 St. Hwy. 18, Aitkin. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with So-
rensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.