Allan Dennis Weir was born on December 29, 1942 and passed peacefully in his home on November 18, 2021 alongside his partner Louise Johnson, in Aitkin, MN. Allan is survived by his sons Tony (Monique) Weir, John Weir, Billy (Tabitha Tallman) Weir and daughter Tammy (Robert) Jaynes along with 6 grandsons, 4 granddaughters and one great granddaughter.
Allan lived out most of his life in Aitkin, MN and was well known for stock racing in his younger years. He was the well inclined family mechanic and knew his way around any engine. He enjoyed hunting every year with his sons and spending time amongst his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all.
There will not be a public service per Allan's wishes.
To plant a tree in memory of Allan Weir as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.