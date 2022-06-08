Allen Gene Kewitsch, 76 of Glen died Sunday, February 27, 2022 at his home. He was born August 11, 1945 in Milaca to Charlie Albert and Mildred Leona (Larson) Kewitsch. They lived in Milaca, Mora, and Cambridge before moving to Aitkin in 1958. In school he wrestled and played football graduating in 1963.
After graduation he worked for Smith's IGA learning how to cut meat. In 1965 Allen met Judie Mickelson at the store and later at the roller rink in Malmo. They were united in marriage May 28, 1969 at Glory Baptist Church and made their home in Glen.
He worked as a meat cutter for 45 years, first for Smith's IGA, then Ryan's IGA, Aitkin Discount Foods, and Birch Street Meat and Grocery.
He enjoyed camping, fishing, snowmobiling, auctions, and later he enjoyed golfing with his classmates.
He was preceded in death by his baby son David in 1970, brother Morris in 2015, and his parents.
Allen is survived by his wife Judie of Aitkin and brother Darwin of Bemidji, and many other special relatives and friends.
A celebration of Al's life will be 1 to 4pm - Sunday, July 24, 2022 at American Legion Lee Post #86 in Aitkin. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Aitkin. Go to www.srtfuneral.com to leave a message of condolence.
To plant a tree in memory of Allen Kewitsch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.