Alvin “Al” Nies, 96, Aitkin, passed away Friday, Dec.3, 2021 at Aicota Health Care Center, Aitkin. He was born Oct. 6, 1925 in Wishek, North Dakota to John and Theresa (Lassle) Nies. Al was a veteran of The United States Army, serving from 1955-1956 where he took up welding. Al farmed near McLaughlin, South Dakota and worked in the Homestake Gold Mines in Lead, South Dakota, the Land O’ Lakes Turkey Plant in Aitkin and Woodland Container of Aitkin for 40+ years, all the while farming and ranching the family farm. Al received Jesus as his Lord and Savior and attended Bethel Lutheran Church of Aitkin. He loved going to auction sales and especially going to his grandkids’ activities, etc. Al was very proud of his children and the long life that he lived. Al will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Al is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tamara Kay Nies at the age of 8; son-in-law, Alan Swanson; siblings: Herbert Nies, Martha Paden, Lydia Schmeichel, Freida Larson and Walter Nies.
Al is survived by his children, Tena (Brent) Burgstaler, Aitkin; Tim Nies, Aitkin and Terry (Kathy) Nies, Aitkin; grandchildren, Eric (Lucy) Swanson, Aitkin; Ryan (Kaitlin Larson) Swanson, Aitkin; Trevor Nies, Hopkins; Abby Nies, Fergus Falls; Breena (Jacob Erickson) Burgstaler, Aitkin; Karena Burgstaler, Aitkin; Orrin Workman-Nies, Nevis; Lindsay (Andy) Bozovsky, Detroit Lakes; Dakota (Samantha Fountain) Burgstaler, St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin; great-grandchildren, Anna, Leo and Kate Swanson, Aitkin; Oliver and Lena Bozovsky, Detroit Lakes; and Alaina and Levi Burgstaler, St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin; sister-in-law, Loretta Nies, Mott, North Dakota; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be 11a.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022 at New Life Church in Aitkin. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Al will be buried by his daughter, Tammy, in the Dorris Cemetery, Farm Island Township. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
