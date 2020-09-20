Annabelle Lou (Lund) Rich, 85, McGregor, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 at Golden Horizons Assisted Living of Aitkin.
She was born May 12, 1935 in Virginia to George and Julia (King) Lund. Annabelle was united in marriage to Clyde Dolan Rich on Nov. 1, 1954 in Isle. Annabelle, who was known as “Punk” by her family and friends, worked in the family business at Lakeside Manufacturing. She was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church, McGregor, where she was involved in the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, the quilting group and taught Sunday School. She enjoyed Saturday night dancing at the Larson Barn, spending time in her garden, embroidering and especially time spent with her family and friends. Annabelle will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Annabelle was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ida Mae Lund; brother, Jim Lund.
Annabelle is survived by her loving husband, Clyde Rich; children, Susan (Guy) Wilkes, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and Cynthia (David) Serrine, Maple Grove; grandchildren: Dana (Nick) Schutz, Randy (Bill) Murphy, Nicholas Gearhart and Kelsey Gearhart; great-grandchildren: Graham Schutz and Alaina and Kellen Murphy; sister, Phyllis (Charles) Haggberg, Isle; brother, John (Peggy) Lund, Eden Prairie; other relatives and friends.
Services will be Saturday, Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, McGregor. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. The family would like to thank the staff at Golden Horizons Assisted Living for the wonderful care they provided Annabelle over the last three years. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to The Alzheimer’s Association in her name. To leave an online condolence, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.