Anne Emily Nelson, 84, Aitkin, formerly of Bloomington, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021 at Rivers Edge Assisted Living, Aitkin.
She was born May 27, 1937 in Mankato to Norman and Olive (Hartman) Vorlander. Anne was united in marriage to Roger Leroy Nelson Sept. 8, 1961 in Minneapolis. Anne enjoyed quilting, gardening, Bible study and especially spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Nelson; her parents; sister, Paula Snyder.
Anne is survived by daughter, Terry (Scott) Hruby, Savage; two sons, Lawrence (Karen) Nelson, Burnsville and Todd (Jennifer) Nelson, Naples, Florida; grandchildren: Coty, Samantha, Tessa, Jared, Alexander and Nicholas; great-grandchild, Aevery; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services will be Saturday, July 10 at 12 p.m. at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home, Aitkin with Pastor Dawn Houser officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. To sign the guestbook, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.