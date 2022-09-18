Anne Sambar, 73, of New Berlin, WI (formerly of Crosby) passed away on September 15, 2022.

Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, Sept. 24th at 10 AM. St. Joseph's Church, 619 Poplar St., Crosby. Visitations will be held at the church on Sept. 23rd, 4-7 PM, and one hour prior to the service.

