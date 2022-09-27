Antoinette (Toni) Marie Neil passed away Sept. 9, 2022 at Regions Hospital with family by her side. Toni was born July 2, 1962 in Minneapolis Minnesota to Dennis and Marilyn (Cookie) Neil. She grew up in Glen MN and graduated from Aitkin High School.Shortly after Toni graduated she moved to Colorado, were she met the love of her life and best friend. They were together 34 years. Toni worked in the Health Care field for many years. She loved people and they loved her. Toni and her life partner moved back to Minnesota as she missed her family and wanted to be close to them. She had a huge love for animals and we know she was greeted by many that have crossed over. The past few years Toni struggled with many health issues, but always had a smile on her face. Although she was not able to travel, she made sure she had received pictures of all of us. She loved her nieces and nephews. She had a huge love for life and was a strong advocate for people struggling with mental health and chemical dependency and was a mentor to many. Toni is survived by her life long partner, David Bovender; mother, Cookie Donahue; Sister, Lynn Zasmeta; Brothers, David (Chris) Neil and Denny (Kathi) Neil and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her father, Dennis Neil , great niece Brooklyn Beirenger and uncle Mike Setterlund. Toni loved angels and had a collection of them like no other. It brings me peace to know I have and Angel watching over me. I will miss you, my sweet little sister. You will forever be our always. Celebration of life will be held in the spring.
