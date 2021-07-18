Ardith E. Kane, 89, Aitkin passed away peacefully Feb. 7, 2021 in Leland, North Carolina at her sons home.
She was born March 2, 1931 in Aitkin, the daughter of Birger and Bertha (Hagen) Nurminen. She graduated from Aitkin High School in 1948 and attended Duluth Business University in 1948. She worked for Northern Service, Aitkin 1949-1952; Viking Council of the Boy Scouts of America, Golden Valley 1974-1988, retiring as council accountant in April 1988. She concluded her paid employment with First National Agency, Aitkin 1989-1993. She was a 50-year member of Order of the Eastern Star (OES) both at Robbinsdale Chapter #238 and Woodland Chapter #122 in Aitkin. She performed many hours of volunteering for First Lutheran Church, Aitkin which she joined Dec. 4, 1988. She also volunteered at the Aitkin Public Library.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert and her parents, Birger and Bertha. Her brother Harold recently passed away on July 7, 2021 and will be remembered at the same time of Ardith’s service
Ardith is survived by her daughter, Barbara Kane, Brooklyn Center; son, Gary Kane (David DeGree), North Carolina; grandchildren: Daniel, Prior Lake, Kevin, Circle Pines and Jessica (Mike Lee), Lonsdale; great-granddaughters: Everlee, Madelyn and Scarlett; great-grandson, Karson Kane.
Memorials are preferred to First Lutheran Church, Estarel Scholarship through OES or Aitkin Friends of the Library.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at Lakeview Cemetery in Aitkin. An Eastern Star service will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the cemetery. Following the graveside service everyone is cordially invited for lunch and fellowship at the family cabin on Cedar Lake, 44288 348th Lane, Aitkin, MN. 56431. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Aitkin. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.