Ardith E. Kane was born March 2, 1931 in Aitkin, the daughter of Bertha (Hagen) and Birger Nurminen. She graduated from Aitkin High School in 1948 and attended Duluth Business University, 1948.
She worked for Northern Service, Aitkin, 1949-52; Viking Council of the Boy Scouts of America in Golden Valley, 1974-88, retiring as council accountant in April 1988; and concluded her paid employment with First National Agency, Aitkin, 1989-93.
She was a 50-year member of Order of the Eastern Star (OES) both at Robbinsdale, MN Chapter #238 and Woodland Chapter #122 in Aitkin. She performed many hours of volunteering for First Lutheran Church, which she joined Dec. 4, 1988, and the Aitkin Public Library.
She passed away peacefully Feb. 7, 2021, in North Carolina, at the home of her son.
She is survived by daughter, Barbara Kane, Brooklyn Center; son, Gary Kane (David DeGree), North Carolina; grandchildren: Daniel (Sarah Gavanda), Prior Lake; Kevin, Circle Pines; and Jessica (Mike Lee), Lonsdale; great-granddaughters: Everlee, Madelyn, and Scarlett Lee; great-grandson, Karson Kane; and brother, Harold Nurminen, Roseau.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Robert.
Memorial gifts are preferred to First Lutheran Church, Estarel Scholarship thru OES or Aitkin Friends of the Library.
The interment will be at the Lakeview Cemetery in Aitkin. We will gather at a later date to remember and celebrate her life.