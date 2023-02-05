Ariel Glad

Ariel Jeanette Glad, 79, died on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Mapleton Community Home in Mapleton, MN, after battling pancreatic cancer.

Ariel was born in Aitkin, Minnesota on August 4, 1943, to Lloyd and Gladys (Brown) Rush. Ariel attended Aitkin High School and graduated from Duluth Central High School in 1961, later earning a bachelor's degree in home economics education in 1973 from Mankato State College.