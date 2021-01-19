Arleen Mae Stevenson, 94, McGregor, passed away peacefully at her
home Jan. 14, 2021 while surrounded by her family.
Arleen was preceded in death by her parents, Reginald and Pearl (Lozen) Hearle; husband, Charles Stevenson; son, Mark Tierney; granddaughters, Heather Tierney and Rebekah Seibert; great-granddaughter, Charlotte Chouinard and great-grandson, Ryan Perry.
Arleen is survived by her sons, Dan (Connie) Tierney, Watertown and Timothy (Nikki) Tierney, McGregor; daughters: Sandy Fredrickson (Tom Martin), Crosby, Sue (Gordon) Abbe, Mankato, Pat (Gary) Thompson, Watertown and Joanne (Jay) Munson, Milaca; daughter-in-law, Diana Tierney, Champlin; also 23 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. We are saddened by our loss but rejoice in the knowledge that she is in the arms of Jesus.
A private family memorial service will be held at the McGregor Community Center on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at 1 p.m. A public visitation time will be from 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 27, at the community center. The service will be recorded and a video made available for viewing at a later date. Arrangements are with McGregor Funeral Home & Cremation Services in McGregor. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.