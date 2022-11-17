Arlys Jean Wanstrom, 81 of Aitkin passed away Tuesday, November, 15, 2022 at Aitkin Health Services. She was born November 27, 1940 in Wheaton to Edwin and Alpha (Kreuger) Fromm. She graduated from Gibbon High School and earned her Masters Degree from Mankato State University. Arlys was united in marriage to Oliver DeMar Wanstrom on May 25, 1962 in Gibbon. She was a teacher and then counselor at St. Francis Public Schools prior to retirement. During her career as a teacher she worked in Litchfield, Silver Bay, Osseo and St. Francis. She loved to care for her horses and her other special pets. She and DeMar enjoyed traveling around the world and lived in Austria for a time. She volunteered at the Biosphere 2 in Tucson, AZ. and Jaques Art Center in Aitkin. She was a member of the Deerwood Lions Club, the German Club, a former member of Zion Lutheran Church in Anoka, where she served on the church board for 6 years, and a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Deerwood.
Arlys is survived by her husband of 60 years DeMar Wanstrom of Aitkin;
2 daughters and son-in-law: Lynnae Wanstrom of Oro Valley, AZ and Karlyn (Kelly) Holm of Aitkin; 4 grandchildren: Kaleb (Kami) Holm, Marja Holm (Jon), Emily (Jonas) Kyllonen, and Justin (Adrienne) Holm; 8 great-grandchildren: Demi, Josephine, Tessa, Margaret, Elsie, Eleanor, Weston and Aira; her dog Mac; and many other special relatives and friends who mourn her passing.
Funeral service were at 2pm - Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Salem Lutheran Church in Deerwood. Pastor Amanda Kempthorne will be the officiant. Visitation was 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Augustana Lutheran Church Cemetery in Gibbon. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin. Go to www.srtfuneral.com to leave a message of condolence. Memorials are preferred to Salem West ~ Salem Lutheran Church Giving Ministries - PO Box 100, Deerwood, MN. 56444.
To plant a tree in memory of Arlys Wanstrom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.