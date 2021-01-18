Arne A. Swanson, 89, Aitkin, died Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at his home.
Arne was born July 27, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois the son of John A. and Myrtle H. (Anderson) Swanson. He grew up and attended schools on the south side of Chicago. He delivered papers and one of his customers was Al Capone. In high school, he played football and wrestled. He had a try out with the Chicago Bears when he finished high school. He also loved souping up cars and he had a 1940 Mercury that he enjoyed. He also raced stock cars at Soldier field in his younger days. He had worked at the Ford Co. in Chicago doing repair work. Arne was a veteran of the United States Army who served in the Korean War from 1952-1953 where he earned two Purple Hearts. Upon his discharge, he worked at American Airlines at O’Hare Airport. He had serviced the plane which John F. Kennedy was using during his presidential campaign. He also had acquired one of Kennedy’s written speeches that he had used on his campaign. He started working for the U.S. Post Office and Bell Telephone while in Chicago. He moved to Minneapolis and worked a time for the Horner Box Company. He moved to Aitkin in 1969 and started working at the post office part-time and also for the Aitkin County Land Department. He also worked for Lampert Lumber (now Hometown Lumber) in Aitkin and also at the Freedom Gas Station in Aitkin where he met his wife.
He married Marta Rono on Aug. 20, 1983. Arne began working full-time for the US Postal Service until he retired from federal employment in 1993. Arne also worked as a part-time school bus driver. He was a member of the Aitkin American Legion, Aitkin VFW, Aitkin DAV and was a past commander of the Aitkin DAV as well as a member of Aitkin VFW and Aitkin Legion Honor Guard. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.
Arne is survived by his wife Marta Swanson, Aitkin; children: Rick and Anne Swanson, Lafayette, Louisiana; Susan Swanson, Lafayette, Louisiana; Amanda and Dustin Voller, Aitkin, John Swanson and Miranda King, Aitkin; grandchildren: Bree and Hunter Voller; sister: Betty Lou Meents, Waseca, Illinois; and brother-in-law: Donald Suhr, Highland, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Betty Margaret Suhr.
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Arrangements are with the Sorensen-Root-
Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service.