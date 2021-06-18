There will be a memorial service in honor of Arnold and Anne Rocholl, Long Prairie at the First Baptist Church, 401 4th St. S., Long Prairie, MN 56347 on Saturday, June 26 at 11 a.m.
The family will be present for visitation beginning at 10 a.m. The service will be livestreamed at fbclongprai
rie.org and archived on the church website.
Anne and Arnold went home to be with the Lord 31 days apart in the fall of 2020. Their children, Linda (Greg) Benson, Rocky (Sue) Rocholl and Patti Erickson, invite you to attend. Online obituaries can be found at williamsdingmann.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Anne Rocholl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.