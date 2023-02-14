Barbara Ann Spencer

Barbara Ann (Mescher) Spencer, age 85, of Big Sandy Lake, McGregor, died at home February 13, 2023.
Barbara was born January 23, 1938 to Al and Jeannette Mescher in St. Paul. She attended Nativity of Our Lord Catholic School in Saint Paul, Osseo Senior High School in Osseo and The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth.
She felt the most fortunate day of her life was when she met her one true love, Thomas John Spencer. On a chance encounter in Duluth they shared a milkshake and began a love story that continued throughout their 62 year marriage. The devotion, respect, and dedication they shared was a marvel to witness and set a wonderful example for their children to follow.
Barbara worked in elementary schools throughout the years as well as volunteering in various PTA's, Band Boosters and teaching CCD. When Tom had the opportunity to explore the United States in the Honeywell Field Service Program, Barb was an enthusiastic and willing partner. They enjoyed living in California, Utah, South Carolina, Delaware and many other spots. Barbara adored children, animals, and her family and is leaving a huge void in all of our lives.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and four sisters, Mildred Mescher, Marion Blackwell, Janice Bennett, and Gloria Kipp.
Barbara is survived by her husband Thomas Spencer, son Jack (Meg) Spencer, daughters Sharon (Kevin) Johnson, Mary (Jeff) Roerden, and Anita (Rob) Stofa Jr., as well as grandchildren Phyllis, Leigh, and Marian Spencer, Robbie and Jacqueline Stofa and many beloved nieces, nephews and step grandchildren.
Visitation will be at 10:00 AM followed by Mass of Christian Burial and lunch at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Holy Family Catholic Church, McGregor with Father Michael Patullo officiating. Interment will be in Woodland-Carr Cemetery, McGregor. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the St. Croix Hospice, Grand Rapids. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with McGregor Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor.