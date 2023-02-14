Barbara Ann Spencer

Barbara Ann (Mescher) Spencer, age 85, of Big Sandy Lake, McGregor, died at home February 13, 2023.

Barbara was born January 23, 1938 to Al and Jeannette Mescher in St. Paul. She attended Nativity of Our Lord Catholic School in Saint Paul, Osseo Senior High School in Osseo and The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth.

