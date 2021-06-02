Barbara Ann (Fahrendorff) Kruse, 81, Tamarack died Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Villa Vista in Cromwell.
She was born Oct. 2, 1939 in Minneapolis to Russell and Rodina Fahrendorff, Sr. She grew up in Northeast Minneapolis and attended Edison High School, graduating in 1957. During her time at Edison, she met her high school sweetheart, George Kruse. Barb and George were united in marriage on June 20, 1959 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. Together they had three children: Keley, Kris and Mike. Barb worked at Eckberg Pharmacy for more than 10 years. In 1981, Barb and George moved to Tamarack. At that time, Barb started a new job working at McGregor Dental as a receptionist. After retiring from the dental office, she worked at McGregor Printing. Barb spent the early years of her life outdoors, having coffee with the women and being with family and friends. In 2009 Barb and George celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. During her later years, she enjoyed bingo at Prairie River and watching the Vikings at Red Rock. Barb spent much of her time with Bob, Diane and “The Cherioli Boys,” who held a special place in her heart. She was close with her godchild Jim, and enjoyed the many postcards he would send. In the final year of her life, she moved to the Villa Vista in Cromwell where she met many more friends and was loved by all.
She will be dearly missed by all of her friends and family.
Barb was preceded in death by her husband, George; sister, Audrey; sister-in-law, Tina and her parents Russell, Sr. and Rodina.
Barb is survived by her children: Keley, Kris and Mike (Lisa); grandchildren: Amanda, Michael, Joe, Jordan, Sammy, Billie, Briana, Andy and Courtney; many great-grandchildren; sisters, Diane and Betty; brother, Russ and many other special relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be 1p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021 at McGregor Funeral Home in McGregor. Visitation will be11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.