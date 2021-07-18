Barbara Rae Valley, 74, McGregor, died July 14, 2021 at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin.
She was born Oct. 18, 1946 in Madison, Wisonsin to Philip and Rae (Gust) Gandolph. She worked as a waitress for different resturaunts including Market Bar BQ. In 1994 Barbara was united in marriage to Richard Dale Valley in Las Vegas. Barbara enjoyed being at her home on Big Sandy Lake to gather with family and friends. She loved her dogs and cats and was very dedicated in their care. She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Deb Grunhagen.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Richard ”Dick” Valley, McGregor; sons, Phil Cowan, McFarland, Wisconsin and John Cowan, Madison,Wisconsin; stepsons, Tom Valley, Brandon and Al Grunhagen, Aitkin; three sisters: Toni Nordness, Philana Friede, Tammi Buhler; brother, Phil Gandolph, all of Madison, Wisconsin; granddaughter, Laura Valley of Minnesota; grandsons, Chris Cowan, McFarland, Wisconsin; Nic Gerhardson, East Bethel; great-grandson, Brekkett Gerhardson, East Bethel; and many special nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Barbara’s life will be 1-4 p.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021 at The Big Sand Bar, McGregor. The McGregor Funeral Home & Cremation Service of McGregor assisted Barbara’s family with arrangements. Go to www.srtfuneral.com to leave a message of condolence.