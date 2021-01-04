Barbara “Barb” Watkins, Aitkin, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. She was 69 years old.
Barb was born July 21, 1951 in Minneapolis to Roy and Jean (Larson) Strandlund. She had three brothers and grew up in Columbia Heights. In 1970, she met the love of her life, Lee and was married on Oct. 17, 1970. They lived in Mounds View and Coon Rapids until health issues brought on an early retirement in 2010. They moved to their lake home on Cedar Lake in Aitkin, where they loved to camp, fish, enjoy the country and watch wildlife out of the windows of their house for 43 years.
Barb enjoyed traveling in their motorhome or fifth wheel to see the United States; West, East, North and South. Visiting the national parks and seeing the animals in the wild and people you meet always brought smiles to her face.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Rob Strandlund.
Barb is survived by her husband of 50 years, Lee; sons, Jeremy, Andover and Alan (Aimee), Grand Junction, Colorado; grandchildren: Zach, Alison, Nate and Rayna (Chis) Thompson.
The family wishes to extend thanks for the compassionate care given to Barb at Riverwood Healthcare, St. Joseph’s Medical Center and St. Cloud Hospital. At this time, no memorial service or burial has been planned due to Covid-19. The family wishes all memorials to be sent to the Aitkin Lions Club where they loved to donate time and effort for the greater good of the community.
A private family service will be held. Arrangements were by the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home of Mora. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.