Beata (Bea) Gertrude Cooper, 97, went to her heavenly home on Oct. 29, 2020, at Aicota Health Care Center in Aitkin.
She was born on July 26, 1923, in Spring Valley, Wisconsin, to Rev. Otto K. Netzke and Helena (Hoppenrath) Netzke. Her family moved to Smith’s Mill in 1930, where she attended school and graduated in 1940. After working at various jobs, she and her sister moved to Minneapolis and were hired by a company who taught them to read blueprints and to operate a drill press to make parts for WWII airplanes. She was proud to help the war effort. When WWII ended, Beata married James H. Cooper of Bethel, in 1946. They lived in Minneapolis; bought a home in Anoka, raised their family and lived there 33 years. Bea was a busy homemaker and worked at Federal Cartridge for 18 years. They were members of Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Anoka. In 1985, they moved to Aitkin on Cedar Lake and built their home. Her husband died in 1986. She spent many winters in Florida with her son’s family and lived there full time for seven years. In 2013 Bea moved back to Aitkin and lived at Aicota’s Assisted Living. She enjoyed all the activities, especially playing cards with the group. Bea suffered a stroke in 2014 and was moved to Aicota’s Health Care Center and lived there over six years. She was well known and loved by the staff.
Beata was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; sister, Gretel Veidel; brothers, Roland (Clao) Netzke, Edmund, Harland, Roy Netzke and nephew Marcus Netzke.
Beata is survived by her daughter, Linda Bauer, Aitkin; son, James H. (Ellen) Cooper, Celebration, Florida; grandchildren: Deanna Bauer, Michael Bauer, Aitkin and Jinna (Kenny) Clay, Orlando, Florida; great-grandchildren: Kyle and Emily Davis, Kaleb Bauer, Skylar, Kayla, Kenny and Jonathan Clay; brother-in-law, Joseph Veidel; many nieces and nephews.
Bea loved to fish, be outdoors, feed birds, cut grass with her John Deere tractor, knitting, crocheting, and best of all being with family and friends. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Aitkin, was secretary of the ladies aid for many years and financial officer.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin.