Benjamin George Konsor, Jr., 85, Aitkin, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 at his home.
He was born Aug. 20, 1936 in Holdingford to Benjamin and Bertha (Komar) Konsor, Sr. Ben was a veteran of the United States Navy and served from 1956-1958. Ben was united in marriage to Barbara Mae Booth on June 11, 1960 in Elmdale. Ben was awarded the Dairy Herd Improvement Association Farmer of the Year in 1977. He loved farming, deer hunting, woodworking and going to polkas. Ben will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gerald Konsor.
Ben is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Konsor, Aitkin; children: Lisa (Kevin) Keil, Albertville; Kim (Vern) Karasch, Blaine; Patrick Konsor, Sheboygan, Wisconsin; Karin Cook, Rosevill; Robert Konsor, Aitkin; nine grandchildren: Jeremiah and Joshua Keil, Jacob and Jamie Swanson, Alexandra Schwanbeck, Nicole Hawkinson and Adam Cook and Kaitlin and Zach Konsor; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald Konsor, Holdingford; other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 10, from 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home, Aitkin. Services will take place Saturday, Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. at Community Country Church, Holdingford. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Elmdale Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.