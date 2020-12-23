Bernard “Ben” Allan Hanson, 87, passed away Dec. 15, 2020 at New Perspectives Assisted Living in Cloquet surrounded by his family.
He was born Nov. 21, 1933 to Albert and Julia (Blegen) Hanson. He grew up in the Aitkin area, attending schools in Thor and Aitkin, graduating in 1952. After graduation he worked on several farms in North Dakota.
Ben worked as a lineman in Denver, Colorado before being drafted into the Army June 9, 1954. He was stationed in France and honorably discharged May 16, 1956.
Following the service, Ben returned to high line construction, working for various contractors throughout the Midwest. During lay-offs, he worked the ore boats on the Great Lakes and cut pulp wood.
Ben married Joan Lee at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa on Oct. 29, 1966. They settled in Wrenshall. He continued working construction intermittently while farming. He ran his dairy farm until the early 1990’s when he sold the dairy cows and switched to beef cattle. He enjoyed his draft horses and used them to skid firewood and saw logs for his sawmill. His passion was building structures – functional as well as unique. His most unique being the “Uncle Henry” outhouse featuring its namesake as a plywood cutout sitting inside waving at passing cars on the county road. Paul Harvey even mentioned “Uncle Henry” on his radio program and told the story behind it.
Ben is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joan; daughters: Sharon (Steve) Schafter, Shelly (Jon) Wisniewski and Sonya (Mark Blackwood) Hanson; son, Steve; one sister, Marj (Don) Brugman, Anchorage, Alaska; three grandchildren: Layne, Jessica and Holly and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Julia; sisters: Joyce Dahle, Elaine Olson, Lois Johnson and brothers, Chester Hanson and Lloyd Hanson.
A memorial service will be planned for the spring of 2021 at Grace Church, Cloquet. Internment will be at Forest Cemetery, Kimberly.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at New Perspectives and St. Croix Hospice for their compassionate care.