Bernis Ione Geving

Bernis Ione (Flatjord) Geving, 89, was born on March 7, 1934, on her parents' farm in rural Iowa (north of Jerico) and passed away in her home in McGregor, Minnesota on March 23 rd , 2023 with her girls by her side.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Geving, her parents, Hannah and Olaf Flatjord, and her three brothers, Harold, Neil, and Raymond Flatjord. Coming from a large family, she is also preceded in death by many brothers- and sisters-in-law.

