Betty Jane Hunt, 86, of Aitkin, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022 in Aicota Health Care Center, Aitkin, one year to the day after her husband, Kenneth. She was born October 16, 1935 in St. Paul to Dietrich and Rose (Voyda) Athen. Betty was united in marriage to Kenneth Eugene Hunt on June 6, 1953 in St. Paul. Betty was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Post #86 of Aitkin. She enjoyed reading, playing cribbage, the lake life and especially spending time with her family. Betty will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; her parents; sister, Evelyn Simmons; 3 brothers, Ernie, Harry and Al Athen.
Betty is survived by her children, Keith (Linda) Hunt of Aitkin and Sherrie (Dennis) Hatton of Lino Lakes; grandchildren, Tammy (Joe) Rustad, Rob (Paula) Wendel, Phillip (Steph) Wendel, Mike (Becky) Hatton and Ryan (Calli) Hatton; great grandchildren, Jonah Hatton, Zack Wendel, Sidney Rustad, Matt Wendel, Jobe Hatton, Breckin Hatton and Geneva Hatton.
Private family services will be held at a later date. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
