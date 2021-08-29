Betty Lou Evans, 92, Aitkin, passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 at Aicota Health Care Center, Aitkin.
Betty was born April 28, 1929 to Walter and Anna (Brummand) Webinger.
Betty was preceded in death by her husbands, Theodore Thomas Yates Jr. and Betty’s match made in Heaven, Donald Leroy Evans (who was introduced by Deborah Yates); her parents; children, Donald James Evans Jr., Anastasia Marie Evans; sadly preceded in death by grandsons, Theodore Thomas Yates IV and Charles Ethan Elliott; siblings: Lavon Kondrock, Walt Webinger, Rita Schultz, Vianna Hegian, Roger Webinger.
Betty is survived by four children: Linda (Denny) Elliott, Theodore Thomas Yates III, Deborah Yates, and Gary Thomas Yates; stepchildren: Renee Annette Morehart, William “Bill” David Evan, Colleen Susan Evans, Margret (Marki) Rose (Joe) Vogtllin, Janet Elizabeth Curiel, Richard Gerard Evans; 33 grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren and 24 great-great-grandchildren; siblings: Lorence Webinger, Helen Walters, Bobby (Stephanie) Webinger, Sandra (Donald) Fredrickson; many cousins, nieces and nephews. Betty will be missed and loved by many.
Services will be Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, Aitkin. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, cards and memorials, please direct donations to Alzheimer’s Research and Suicide Awareness. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.