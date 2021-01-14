Betty Ann Manchester
7/22/30 - 1/11/21
Betty Manchester passed away peacefully at her home in McGregor, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
She was born July 22, 1930 in the McGregor Hospital to Lester and Ann Bailey.
No services will be held at this time.
Burial to be in Woodland Cemetery, McGregor, at a later date.
Thanks to Dr. Arnold and the staff at the McGregor Clinic for the quality care Betty received over the years and for their kindness and compassion.
McGregor Funeral Home & Cremation Services in McGregor assisted Betty's Family with final arrangements.
