Beulah Jane Huse (Cook), 83, McGregor, passed away peacefully at home on June 15, 2021.
Beulah was born on Aug. 22, 1938 to Mary and Howard Cook in Lindley, New York. She moved to Minneapolis with her family and eventually to Lake Minnewawa, north of McGregor, in 1953. After she graduated from McGregor High School, Beulah married her witty and always-tinkering husband, Ed Huse, in 1957. Ed and Beulah went on to build a home in McGregor where they raised three children: Mary, Connie and Michael (Micky).
Beulah worked at Church’s Grocery Store before spending almost two decades working at Head Start, a preschool development program based out of Mora. Though she retired in 1990, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren kept her plenty busy in the years to follow.
Those who had the pleasure to know “Grandma B,” as many of her grandkids call her, know how selfless she was. She spent her life taking care of others: from nursing Grandpa Huse, through endless joint replacements to weekly sleepovers with her grandkids. She always put others first, knew how to make each person feel special and had a knack for listening (Grandpa’s gift of the gab did give her plenty of practice).
Beulah cherished the time she spent traveling, visiting with her family and friends, wearing nightgowns in the afternoon, watching true crime and warning kids to wear shoes while bicycling (she lost a toe as a child for this offense).
Beulah was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Huse; parents, Mary and Howard Cook; grandson, Sean Hamilton; and pet, Munk.
She is survived by children: Mary (Mike) Paverud, Connie (Dick) McKanna and Micky (Kathy Alley) Huse; sister, Nona Howard; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; visiting pet, Bear; and many relatives and friends.
Services will be at the United Methodist Church in McGregor on Friday, July 2 - 10:30am Visitation; 11am Funeral; and luncheon to follow.