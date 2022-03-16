Bill Bernard Renstrom

Bill was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1927. He grew up and attended school in rural Kandiyohi County, Minnesota.
On July 23, 1947 he was united in marriage to MaryAnne Halamka of Olivia, Minnesota. They spent their working years in Minneapolis and Arden Hills, Minnesota where Bill was a machinist working for several aerospace firms. In 1991, after retiring, he and MaryAnne moved to their hobby farm in Aitkin County, Minnesota where they both were very active in community associations, and Bill restored old tractors specializing in John Deere two-cylinder models. Bill and MaryAnne moved to San Diego, California in 2004, where they were active in the community and Bill joined the San Diego Police Department where he served as an officer of the Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol.
Bill is survived by MaryAnne, his wife of 74 years; three daughters, Rebecca (Bruce) Rogers of Escondido, California, Bonnie (widow of Robert) Fox of Rochester, Minnesota, Belinda (Leonard) Reed of Woodbury, Minnesota; two grandsons, Jonathan (Jessica) Fox of Rochester, Minnesota, Brian (Rebecca) Fox of Northville, Michigan; sisters, Alice (Art) Johnson and Doris Bjork of Willmar, Minnesota and Lorraine Anderson of Dassel, Minnesota; brothers, Richard (Mary) and Robert (Elaine) Hanson of Willmar, Minnesota; Lee (Marlys) and Gerald (Carol) Hennessey of Winthrop, Minnesota; and Dean Hennessey of St. Cloud, Minnesota; nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Darlene Markgraf, Donna Stueber, Marlys Rosenau and Delbert, Robert, Herbert and Gene Hennessey.
A funeral mass and celebration of life in Olivia, Minnesota will be announced at a future date.
