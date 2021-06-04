Blanche Estelle Smith, 92, Aitkin, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021 at River’s Edge Assisted Living, Aitkin.
She was born April 25, 1929 in Minneapolis to David and Blanche (Mariette) Brotten. Blanche enjoyed listening to country music, reading, garage sales, going for car rides, chocolate and especially spending time with her family.
Blanche was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Beth Steele; siblings: Phyllis, Darrell, Robert, Dean and Clara Mae.
Blanche is survived by her children: Lou Ann Drown, Laura Smith, Linda Smith, Steve (Jody) Smith, Scott (Sheri) Smith; grandchildren: Mike, Joshua, Jacob and Samantha; great-grandchild, Kendra; siblings, Bill Brotten and Rachael Felling.
Services will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Minneapolis.