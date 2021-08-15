Bonnie L. (Anderson) George, 89, Ironton, died Aug. 9, 2021 at her home.
She was born April 6, 1932 in Waukenabo Township to Howard and Louise (Cook) Emmert.
Bonnie is survived by her son, George R. Anderson, Ironton; her daughter, Mabel Semler, Deerwood; her sister, Donna (James) Johnson, Deerwood; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Emmert, Deerwood; 18 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren; special friends, Lucy Bartz, Al Leyk, Ed and Sherry Gonzales, Nick and Carrie Hofmann, all of Ironton and Maynard Grangruth, Deerwood and many other family and friends.
Preceding Bonnie in death were her parents; first husband, George Anderson Sr.; second husband, Lloyd George; two sons, Howard and Bruce Anderson; two daughters, Audrey Roggenkamp and Barbara Anderson; one sister, Laura Emmert; two brothers, Howard and August Emmert; grandson, Kyle Anderson; great-grandchildren, Anthony and Alexander Louks; son-in-law, Dwight Semler and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Anderson.
Funeral service will be 5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 at the Lifespring Church in Crosby. Burial will be at the Woodland Cemetery in Irondale Township on Monday at 2 p.m. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Sunday. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.