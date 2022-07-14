Bonnie Joy Hueftle, age 90, of Eustis, Nebraska, passed away July 11th at her daughter's home in Minnesota on Lake Mille Lacs. Bonnie was born December 20, 1931 at the pump house on the North Platte Experiment Station (called the State Farm) to Harry Elmer Weakly and Ethel Beatrice (Liljegren) Weakly. She was baptized and confirmed at the First Christian Church, North Platte, NE.
Bonnie married Edward Fredrick Hueftle on July 26, 1953 in North Platte, NE. She and Edward made their home 1/2 mile east of Eustis. In the mid-60s they moved onto the Hueftle homestead. To this union were born three children. Dr. Stacey Joy Stockdill, Kent Ward Hueftle and Ann Annette Hueftle (deceased). Greg Stockdill joined the family on August 4, 1984.
Bonnie was very active in the community. She had a 4-H Club for 15 years. She taught Sunday school for fourteen years and held nearly every job in the church from UMW president to chairman of the administrative board. Bonnie interviewed over 60 early pioneers and World War I and II vets and worked with other residents of Eustis, Nebraska to write and publish 3 books about the history of this vibrant town in southwest Nebraska. She spent 29 years as a volunteer with the Eustis rescue squad and 25 years with the Nebraska State Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) system. For two years she was Ombudsman at the Elwood nursing home to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of the residents.
We would like to sincerely thank everyone who has offered support of help, cards, calls, text messages, and letters for mom's 90th birthday, during her long illness, and in her passing. It is truly heartwarming to hear how she touched so many lives in her 90 1/2 years.
A memorial service will be held for Bonnie on July 23rd at the Eustis, Nebraska, United Methodist Church, at 2 p.m. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Condolences may be shared on barrymanfh@cozadtel.net Instead of memorials of flowers or plants, please consider making donations to the Eustis, Nebraska Fire and Rescue, Garrison, Minnesota Fire and Rescue, or Eustis United Methodist Church.
Local arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services. www.srtfuneral.com
