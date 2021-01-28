Raskob, Bonnie May, 79, Aitkin, formerly of Maple Grove, died Jan. 26, 2021.
Bonnie was born July 29, 1941. She graduated from Robbinsdale High School in 1959 and was married to Charles in 1961. A homemaker for 15 years, she later worked at Yoplait and at her brother’s company, Commtech Electric. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
She was preceded in death by her son, Keith; and her parents, Gwendolyn McGriff and Christopher Schmitt.
Bonnie is survived by her husband of 60 years, Charles; children: Teresa (Timothy) Fornengo, Leah (Scott) Senescall and Paulette Raskob (Al Cartie); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings: Nancy Beihoffer (Bob Peterson), Mike (Sally) Schmitt and David (Stephanie) Schmitt; and many other family and friends.
There will be a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 9100 93rd Ave. N., Brooklyn Park. Visitation by appointment 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Evans-Nordby Funeral Home, 34 2nd St. NE, Osseo – please call 763-424-4000 to reserve a time to attend. Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association. Evans-Nordby 763-424-400, evansnordby.com.
The service will be live streamed at https://zoom.us/j/94448633085?pwd=dU8xVEpvQkRHU3Ri...
(Meeting ID: 944 4863 3085 / Passcode: Raskob)