Brenda Tibbetts, 64 of Fridley, died Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Unity Hospital in Fridley, MN.
She was born at Aitkin Community Hospital to Jens and Dorothy (Loegering) Olsen. Brenda lived in the Fleming community, and attended the Fleming Methodist Church until her graduation from Aitkin High School in 1975. She lived in Fridley most of her life, and worked 40+ years at the Grain Exchange Co in Minneapolis.
Brenda is survived by husband Clint of 41 years; son Brandon (Alycia) Tibbetts; daughter Carma (Lianna) Babeli; granddaughter Evelyn, and unborn grandson Jax; brothers Richard (Sharon) Olsen, Wally (Jan) Olsen, Dale (Tammie) Olsen, and Gerry (Gloria) Olsen; sisters Leila (Ed) Moffett and Patty (Steve) Wilson; brother-in-law George (Sissy) Tibbetts; sisters-in-law Linda (Marvin) Amundson and Debbie Nelson; many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Jens and Dorothy Olsen; sister Arlene (Olsen) Gall; nephews Jesse Moffett and Dan Slater; niece Tammy Mason; sisters-in-law Beverly Olsen, JoyAnn Olsen and Lois Olsen; her in-laws Florence Tibbetts and George Tibbetts.
Brenda was a very loving and caring person. She loved giving gifts to all the children in her life. Brenda's granddaughter, Evelyn was the light of her life for the past six years. She will be missed dearly by all who loved her.
Memorial service will be Friday, December 10th, 1:00 pm at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 3801 Wooddale Ave. So., St. Louis Park, MN 55416.