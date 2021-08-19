Brian S. Glasbrenner, 56, Brooklyn Park and Aitkin, died Aug. 11, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Glasbrenner.
Deeply loved by his wife of 31 years, Tami (Ferguson); son, Sam Glasbrenner; mother, Gloria Jean Glasbrenner; sister, Robin (Jason) Wales; sisters and brothers-in-laws; many nieces and nephews and many friends.
A father and mentor to many.
There will be a celebration of life at Brian’s home in Aitkin from 3-7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 28. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Aitkin Sno-Drifters (www.aitkinsnodrifters.com) or a charity of your choice.
