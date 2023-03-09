Bruce Evan Bejcek, 67, passed away on March 2, 2023 surrounded by loved ones at the University of Minnesota Hospital. He struggled with a giant brain aneurysm for 10 months and died from complications of multiple surgeries. Bruce was born on November 25, 1955 to Evelyn and Harold Bejcek in Watertown, MA. He married Sara Ehlke in 1984, and they raised three children Elizabeth, Christopher, and Benjamin in Portage, MI. Bruce earned his doctorate degree in cell and molecular biology and was a professor in the Biology Department at Western Michigan University. He had a passion for coaching his children's soccer teams, playing his bagpipes in the Kalamazoo Pipe Band, and creating journey beads for Bronson Children's Hospital. Bruce and Sara retired to Palisade, MN in late 2021 where they volunteered their time tutoring elementary school students, caring for wild animals at the Wild and Free Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, and participating in educational activities for Ducks Unlimited and Trout Unlimited. Bruce loved wood working and wood turning, training his dogs, hunting, fishing, working on his land, doing crossword puzzles, and spending time with his family.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Sara, his three children Elizabeth, Christopher, and Benjamin, his sister Beth (John), his brother David, his nephews Ryan (Jill) and Jared (Becca), his cousin Robert Zimmerman (Marilyn), and his sister-in-law Nancy (Donn).
Arrangements were handled by the Cremation Society of Minnesota.
A Celebration of Life service will be planned for the spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Wild and Free Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Garrison, MN, Second Harvest North Central Foodbank in MN, Aitkin County CARE Meals on Wheels Rural Delivery Services, The Gospel Mission in Kalamazoo, MI, or the charity of your choice.