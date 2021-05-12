Bunny Masurka-Wiersema, 74, Glen, passed away unexpectedly on Friday
May 7, 2021 at Riverwood Healthcare, Aitkin.
Bunny was born April 7, 1947 in Minneapolis to Maxine and Clancy Orred. She grew up in Minneapolis and graduated from Columbia Heights High School. She married Dale “Bo” Wiresema in 2002 and they spent 18 years as husband and wife before his passing in 2020.
Bunny worked many years in the hospitality industry whether it was as a waitress, chef, manager or caretaker. She always wanted to see people happy and enjoying themselves. Whenever you stopped by her home, a beverage and a “bite to eat” was always offered first. Bunny had a love of the simple. She loved a good garage sale or thrift store and would always find amazing treasures. In her quiet time, Bunny was an avid reader of cookbooks (looking for new recipes to try), mysteries and just about any other style of book or magazine she could find. Summers spent outside with her flowers and birds always put a smile on her face.
Bunny is survived by her daughter, Myia (Charlie) Paradis, Cook, Minnesota; son, Eric Masurka (Alyx), McGregor; brother, Jim (Cheryl) Bodin, Wyoming, Minnesota; sister, Mary Mapes, Glen; sister, Marie (Dan) Gordon, Glen; granddaughter, Mykaela Paradis, Glen; granddaughter, CharLee Masurka, Bagley and grandson, Logan Masurka, Bagley. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins that she loved dearly.
Bunny was preceded in death by her husband; parents; grandparents; infant son, Paul Richard; and her beloved pupper, Margaret Mae.
Please join us in celebrating her life, along with that of her husband, Bo Wiersema, Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Glory Baptist Church, Aitkin. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.