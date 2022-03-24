Calvin Gene Tuper, age 71 of Rabbit Lake Township died on March 20, 2022 at his home.
He was born on February 23, 1951 in Grand Rapids to William and Victoria (Hudson) Tuper.
Served in the U.S. Air Force National Guard and U.S. Air Force. He retired as Sergeant 1st class from the Army Reserve with 23 years of service. Calvin married Debra Kuntz on November 29, 1975 in Warba, MN. He was a Forester and Wild Land Fire Fighter for the Minnesota DNR, retiring after 41 years of service. He was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Iron Hub, was a former elder and currently a trustee for the church; He was serving as Township Supervisor of Rabbit Lake Township. Calvin loved operating his small farm in Rabbit Lake Township.
Calvin is survived by his wife, Debra; three sons, Randy Tuper of Iron Hub, Nathan (Tracey) Tuper of Trommald, and Joshua (Audrey) Tuper of Pelican Rapids; 11 grandchildren, Hailey Wassen, Layn Tuper, Kenzie Tuper, Elizabeth Tuper, Jack Tuper, Samuel Tuper, Adria LaForte, Shauntelle LeForte, Dustin LeForte, Skye Teel and Jonah Fuller; 7 seven great grandchildren, Alphonse Wayman, Aurora Wayman, Ashton LeForte, Mason LeForte, Samson LeForte, Delilah LeForte and David LeForte; life-long friends, Art and Marilyn Mai and their family, Larry and Carolyn Hamdorf and their family, LeRoy and Barb Harms and family and many other relatives and friends too numerous to name.
Preceding Calvin in death are his parents.
Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Iron Hub with full military honors given by the Aitkin American Legion Post . Burial will be at the church cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.
