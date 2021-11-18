Carl B. Peterson passed away in Pearland, Texas on November 5, 2021, at the age of 89. He was born on October 5, 1932, in Malmo, Minnesota, to Brynolf Peterson and Edith Barhite Peterson. Carl was a graduate of Aitkin High School (1950), the US Navy Academy (1955), and MIT Master's Program (1959). Prior to attending MIT, Carl graduated from USA Air Force pilot training (1956) and flew operationally for 3 years. After graduating from MIT, he was sent to the Johnson NASA Space Center in 1962. He joined NASA in 1965 as a civilian engineer in the Advanced Programs Division. Carl served at NASA in many capacities, one of them being Program Manager of the 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft project. He retired from NASA in December of 1979 and became the Marketing Director for TRW Space Systems. Carl retired from TRW in 1999 and moved to a small airport community (Songbird Ranch) near Alvin, Texas. He enjoyed flying his Cessna 172 there.
Carl is survived by, the catch of his life, wife of 62 years, Trude Peterson; daughter Karla Russo; son Mark Peterson and wife, Ita; brothers Edward Peterson and wife, Joyce, Vern Peterson; his grandchildren who knew him as "Pa Pete", Taylor Russo, Dustin Peterson and wife, Teri, Emilee Peterson, and a host of other dear family and friends. Carl is preceded in death by his parents, Brynolf and Edith Peterson; brother Robert Peterson; and sister Florence Tarr.
A memorial service for Carl was held November, 11, 2021, at Clayton Funeral Home, 5530 West Broadway, Pearland, Texas.