Carl Robert "Charlie" Boyd, 50, Fairbanks, Alaska, formerly of McGregor died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at his home.
He was born March 25, 1971 in Denver, Colorado. He enjoyed reading, movies, beading, playing cribbage, making blankets, fishing and cooking - especially with his niece and nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Alvin Boyd, Ada Merrill and Harry Lewis, Jr.; grandparents: Orletta Sharlow, George Sharlow I, Harry Lewis Jr. and Ruth Lewis; and other special relatives.
Charlie is survived by his sister, Michale Lewis-Pagh; nephew, Mikeal Pagh; niece, Ashley Pagh; great-nephew, Everrett Pagh; aunts and uncles: Carmen Lone, Orretta Sharlow, Mike Merrill, George Sharlow II; and many other special relatives and friends.
Visitation will begin at Dusk on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at the East Lake Ceremonial Building in East Lake, McGregor. Tribal Rites will begin at 10 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at the East Lake Ceremonial Building. Skip Churchill will lead the Tribal Rites. Burial will be in the Rice Lake Wildlife Refuge Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with McGregor Funeral Home in McGregor. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.