Carmen Kapol- Johnson died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sept. 13, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her father, mother and sister. She is survived by her loving partner, Todd Johnson; sisters: Lorraine, Rosemary, Donna, Audrey; and brother, Tony; many special friends and relatives: Whitney, Denny, Andy and Rachel, Melissa and Ben; grandchildren, Clara and Molly and best buddy Bella, her beloved dog.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. at her home in Aitkin.
