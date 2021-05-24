Carol Elaine (Freer) Bailey, 81, Isle–Opstead- McGrath area, died Nov. 20, 2020 at Aitkin Health Services in Aitkin.
She was born June 14, 1939 and raised on a farm in Isle. She was the sixth child of Eugene and Inez Freer. She attended Central School in Opstead and graduated from Isle High School in 1957. Thereafter she worked at Western Union in Minneapolis.
Carol was united in marriage to Paul F. Bailey at the First Lutheran Church in Aitkin on Feb. 18, 1961. They lived in Minneapolis for nearly 40 years and raised three sons: Russell, Randall and Philip. Carol worked part-time in the ticketing office for the Minnesota Northstars and worked full-time at the Ordway Theater in St. Paul. She was very involved in the PTA and special education programs for her children. In the late 1990s Carol and Paul moved to the Bailey homestead near McGrath. They were very involved with Holden Lutheran Church activities throughout the years.
Carol loved history projects and wrote eight books researching and documenting the history of the Mille Lacs and Aitkin County areas. She was awarded a grant from MLEC to write about community-oriented projects. She was often regarded as the “local historian” for the area. In later years Carol and Paul were able to travel to Ireland to seek out some of Paul’s ancestors and also went to Norway to meet relatives. She was a member of the Sons of Norway and Holden Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Merlyn, Lyle, Duane and Darrel Freer.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years; three sons: Russell, Randall and Philip; two grandsons, Corey and Ted Bailey; as well as her siblings: Eunice Bue, Dean Freer and Deanna Peterson; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Holden Lutheran Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Lunch and fellowship will follow the service at the church. Private family burial will be at Lakeside Cemetery. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.