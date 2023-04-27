Carol Hallstrom

Carol Margaret (Hillman) Hallstrom passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023., at her home in Aitkin, MN. She was 93 years old.

Carol was the eldest of five siblings born to Vernon and Oleana (Sorlie) Hillman, in Minneapolis, MN on October 14, 1929. She was baptized and confirmed into the Christian faith at Grace Lutheran Church in Mora. She attended school in Knife Lake Township through the eighth grade and graduated from Mora High School as Salutatorian of the Class of 1947. She was united in marriage to her lifelong partner, Torry L. Hallstrom on March 31,1951, at Grace Lutheran Church in Mora. This union was blessed with four children, Valerie, Gayle, Todd and Troy.

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Hallstrom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you