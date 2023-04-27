Carol Hallstrom

Carol Margaret (Hillman) Hallstrom passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023., at her home in Aitkin, MN. She was 93 years old.
Carol was the eldest of five siblings born to Vernon and Oleana (Sorlie) Hillman, in Minneapolis, MN on October 14, 1929. She was baptized and confirmed into the Christian faith at Grace Lutheran Church in Mora. She attended school in Knife Lake Township through the eighth grade and graduated from Mora High School as Salutatorian of the Class of 1947. She was united in marriage to her lifelong partner, Torry L. Hallstrom on March 31,1951, at Grace Lutheran Church in Mora. This union was blessed with four children, Valerie, Gayle, Todd and Troy.
After her graduation from high school, Carol was employed in Minneapolis until her marriage to Torry Hallstrom. They purchased a large farm in Brook Park, Minnesota, which became known as a welcoming place for family, friends and neighbors. Carol was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She worked tirelessly in her Church and was deeply involved in the special events, programs, women's ministries, quilters and many other endeavors in her church. She was often the organizer and speaker at many of these events. She and Torry completely supported all of the endeavors of their children throughout their grade school, high school and college years and attended every football game, basketball game, baseball game, band concert, and academic honors programs for each one of them. She also worked with many parents to assist in sponsoring team-sponsored events at the Mora High School.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Torry, and daughter, Valerie (Hallstrom) Caple; sister, Grace (Fred) Price; brothers, Paul Hillman and John Hillman, and nephew, Jonathan Price.
She is survived by her daughter, Gayle (Jack) Gilbertson of Aitkin; and her sons, Todd Hallstrom of Aitkin, and Troy (Jenny) Hallstrom of Arizona; Sister, Janet (Gilbert) Hanson of New York; Sister-in-Law, Beatta (dec. John) Hillman of Mora; Grandchildren: Jeffrey (Holly) Caple and Holly Boynton; Russ Gilbertson; Randi (Joe) Lind; Seth and Cole Hallstrom, Tessa, Grace and Garrett Ardolf; Great Grandchildren, Jack, Owen, Ryan, and Emma Lind, Riley Boynton, Grace and Ian Caple, many nieces, nephews, as well as many cousins, other relatives and a host of friends!
Blessed be her memory!
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Grace Lutheran Church in Mora with Rev. Gary Guptill officiating.
